Why MongoDB (MDB) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

MongoDB (MDB) closed the most recent trading day at $329.09, moving -2.4% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the database platform had gained 3.72% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MongoDB in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on December 1, 2025. In that report, analysts expect MongoDB to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 31.9%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $591.22 million, indicating a 11.68% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.7 per share and a revenue of $2.35 billion, representing changes of +1.09% and +17.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MongoDB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher within the past month. Currently, MongoDB is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, MongoDB is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 91.05. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.35, which means MongoDB is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MDB currently has a PEG ratio of 5.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.98 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

