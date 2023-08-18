Why Mondee Holdings Stock Fell This Week

What happened

Week to date, shares of Mondee Holdings (NASDAQ: MOND) were down 8.5% through Thursday's market close, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

It's been an action-packed summer for this travel tech company. After launching a new travel platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) in July, Mondee announced this month the acquisition of Skypass, a leading travel marketplace based in Dallas, Texas.

But the reason the stock fell this week can be linked to a wider loss on the bottom line for the second quarter.

So what

Mondee is having no problem growing the top line. Revenue more than doubled over the year-ago quarter, reaching $708 million. The top line was boosted by a take rate of 8%, compared to 7.2% last year.

But the adjusted net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.05 per share, was larger than the year-ago loss of $2.9 million, or $0.03. Overall, this isn't that bad for a small company in the early stages of investing in potentially disruptive travel technology.

On top of investments in AI travel technology, Mondee is driving growth through acquisitions, where it is expanding its reach to younger travelers and social media influencers. Management expects the new AI travel platform to accelerate revenue growth in 2024. The company raised its full-year guidance for revenue growth.

However, this growth will bring additional costs in the near term that will pressure profitability. Management lowered the full-year guidance for adjusted EBITDA margin to 11% from the previous 18%. This can be traced back to one-time personnel and marketing costs that are expected to total $20 million through the rest of the year.

Now what

The acquisition of Skypass further extends Mondee's addressable market in international corporate travel and will broaden the company's local, regional, and global content, such as airfare, hotels, and cars.

Wall Street is sensitive to companies' bottom-line performance right now, given the uncertainty in the economy. Mondee has a promising future, but investors will need to see improving profitability before the stock can take off.

10 stocks we like better than Mondee

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Mondee wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 14, 2023

John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.