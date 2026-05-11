Why Monday.com Stock Crushed it Today

Key Points

This was fueled by a 24% rise in revenue.

The future looks good for the company, not least because of the introduction of its new, AI-powered platform.

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Monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) blew well past analyst estimates in its first quarter of this year, and investors rewarded the specialized tech company's stock on its namesake trading day. It closed that session nearly 7% higher in price.

Notable improvement on the top line

Monday.com posted revenue of more than $351 million in the period, a 24% increase over the same quarter of 2025. In a less sunny development, the enterprise software specialist's net income not under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) fell, although not significantly, by 4% year over year to slightly over $56 million ($1.17 per share).

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Nobody likes a decline in key fundamentals, but Monday.com handily beat the average pundit estimate of $0.95 per share for non-GAAP (adjusted) net income. On top of that, it crushed the $339 million consensus revenue estimate.

In its earnings release, Monday.com attributed its gains to a clutch of positive factors, not least its recent shift to consumption-based pricing.

A beat on guidance too

Monday.com management also proffered guidance for both its current (second) quarter and the entirety of 2026. For the full year, it's expecting revenue of just under $1.47 billion to slightly over that number, with adjusted operating income of $185 million to $191 million.

Although it didn't provide any net income forecasts, that revenue projection tops the analyst consensus of just under $1.46 billion.

Monday.com clearly understands the needs of its enterprise clients, as evidenced by its impressive revenue growth. I'm also encouraged by the very recent release of the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered AI Work Platform, which harnesses cutting-edge technology to make the lives of customers even easier. I think the market's bullish reaction to the quarter was entirely justified.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Monday.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.