Why Monday.com (MNDY) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest close session, Monday.com (MNDY) was down 1.13% at $67.25. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.49%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.

The stock of project management software developer has risen by 0.21% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 12.8%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Monday.com in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 11, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.96, signifying a 12.73% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $338.9 million, up 20.07% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.15 per share and a revenue of $1.46 billion, indicating changes of -5.68% and +18.24%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Mondaycom. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Monday.com is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Monday.com is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.82 of its industry.

Investors should also note that MNDY has a PEG ratio of 0.6 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. MNDY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.09 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MNDY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.