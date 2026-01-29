Why Monday.com (MNDY) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today

In the latest trading session, Monday.com (MNDY) closed at $115.57, marking a -8.39% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.13% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.72%.

The project management software developer's stock has dropped by 14.51% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Monday.com in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 9, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.91, showcasing a 15.74% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $328.99 million, reflecting a 22.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.28 per share and a revenue of $1.23 billion, demonstrating changes of +22.29% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Mondaycom. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Monday.com presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Monday.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.43 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.25.

We can also see that MNDY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.38.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

