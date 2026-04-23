Why Molina Healthcare Stock Rocketed 14% Higher Today

Key Points

The company is clearly doing an effective job of coping with challenging times for the program.

It beat on the bottom line in its latest reported quarter, and didn't miss by much on revenue.

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Molina Healthcare (NYSE: MOH) was one of the healthier stocks on the exchange on Thursday. Investors were obviously impressed by the specialized insurer's quarterly results, published just after market close the day before. They collectively piled into the stock, boosting it by 14%.

Bullishness in the face of declines

This, despite Molina's first-quarter revenue slumping 3% year over year to just under $10.8 billion. The company suffered a steeper decline in profitability, with net income not under generally accepted accounting practices (GAAP) falling to $120 million ($2.35 per share) from the year-ago profit of $333 million.

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The catch is that analysts were expecting notably worse on the bottom line. On average, those pundits were modeling a non-GAAP (adjusted) net income figure of only $2.17 per share. Molina missed on revenue, as the consensus analyst forecast was nearly $10.9 billion.

In its earnings release, Molina attributed the declines to lower membership in the federal government's Medicaid program, a crucial driver for the company's business. The expiration of a Medicaid contract in Virginia also negatively affected results, as did drops in health insurance marketplace membership.

Holding fast to guidance

Management maintained its full-year 2026 guidance. This anticipates premium revenue (by far the bulk of Molina's top line) of roughly $42 billion, which would represent a 2% decline from 2025. Adjusted net income should be at least $5 per share.

Molina is proving to be a resilient company in the face of declining Medicaid enrollment; it has performed better than many investors and analysts expected. Those folks were also clearly heartened by the affirmation of previous guidance, at a time when many other health insurers are cutting forecasts. This is looking like one of the better stocks in its niche these days.

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Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.