Why Is Moelis (MC) Down 0% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Moelis (MC). Shares have lost about 0% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Moelis due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Moelis & Company's Q3 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

Moelis & Company’s third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 57 cents. The bottom line improved significantly from 22 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Results benefited from a rise in revenues and other income. Also, the company had a solid liquidity position in the quarter. However, an increase in expenses was a headwind.



Net income (GAAP basis) was $60.1 million compared with $19.2 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Rise, Expenses Jump

Total revenues (GAAP basis) for the quarter grew 30% year over year to $356.9 million. Adjusted revenues were $376 million, up 34% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues was $370.5 million.



Total operating expenses (GAAP basis) were $308.6 million, which jumped 20% year over year. The rise was due to an increase in both compensation and benefits costs and non-compensation expenses. Our estimate for total operating expenses was $296.9 million.



Other income (GAAP basis) was $34 million in the reported quarter, up significantly from $11.1 million in the prior-year quarter. We had projected the metric to be $4.1 million.



As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had cash and liquid investments of $619.9 million, with no debt or goodwill.

Share Repurchase Update

During the reported quarter, Moelis & Company repurchased 0.2 million shares for $14.5 million.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a flat trend in fresh estimates.

VGM Scores

At this time, Moelis has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a B. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of C on the value side, putting it in the middle 20% for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Moelis has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Moelis is part of the Zacks Financial - Investment Bank industry. Over the past month, Morgan Stanley (MS), a stock from the same industry, has gained 1.6%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended September 2025 more than a month ago.

Morgan Stanley reported revenues of $18.22 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +18.5%. EPS of $2.80 for the same period compares with $1.88 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Morgan Stanley is expected to post earnings of $2.28 per share, indicating a change of +2.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed +0.6% over the last 30 days.

The overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions translate into a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) for Morgan Stanley. Also, the stock has a VGM Score of F.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Moelis & Company (MC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.