Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

What happened

Never underestimate the power of famous pundits to move a stock's price. That power was strongly in evidence on Wednesday, when a notable figure in financial media revealed he had snapped up shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA). In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session.

So what

This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In doing so, he obtained the stock at a lower level than all of its daily closing prices thus far in 2022.

In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

"This was a $500 stock that fell to $125," he said, "and to be frank, I think it's one of the most cutting edge, technologically exciting companies of all the publicly traded opportunities in the pharma/biotech/healthcare space."

Moderna, a top coronavirus stock that performed well in the more intense phases of the pandemic, has lost some of its luster since then. That's due in part to the declines in the numbers of both daily new COVID-19 cases and daily fatalities in recent weeks. Those numbers have fallen rapidly in many parts of the world as the omicron wave of the crisis recedes.

Now what

Moderna leaped to fame and fortune as a COVID-19 vaccine developer, and its widely distributed Spikevax remains one of only three COVID-19 vaccines either approved or authorized for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

But the company is harnessing its mRNA-based technology to develop products to treat and prevent a range of afflictions, and as such, it has excellent potential to be far more than just a flash-in-the-pan coronavirus stock.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.