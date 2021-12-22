Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 6.3% on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer's (NYSE: PFE) oral COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid.

So what

Pfizer's antiviral pill gives doctors a new weapon in the global battle against COVID-19. Paxlovid reduced the risk of hospitalization or death by nearly 90% in high-risk adults with COVID-19 in a clinical trial.

The FDA's authorization comes at a time when the heavily mutated omicron variant of the coronavirus is expected to drive a new wave of infections around the world.

Image source: Getty Images.

Paxlovid is expected to maintain its effectiveness against omicron and other emerging variants. The drug blocks the activity of an enzyme that the coronavirus needs to replicate. The virus is unlikely to mutate in a manner that will alter its dependence on this enzyme.

For these reasons, demand for Pfizer's drug is expected to be high. Mizuho analyst Vamil Divan believes the pharmaceutical giant could generate sales of up to $40 billion from Paxlovid over the next two years.

Now what

Investors may be concerned that Moderna's vaccine sales could be dampened if more people choose to remain unvaccinated due to the effectiveness of Pfizer's pill. Choosing to not get vaccinated, however, would go against the advice of health officials, who have repeatedly said that Moderna and Pfizer's vaccines provide vital protection against severe forms of COVID-19.

Looking further ahead, Moderna could also face new competition from an experimental vaccine that's currently being developed by the U.S. Army. The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research will soon announce promising clinical results for a vaccine that could be effective against all known COVID-19 variants, as well as future mutations, according to national security news site Defense One.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 16, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.