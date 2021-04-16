Markets
MRNA

Why Moderna Stock Climbed Today

Contributor
Joe Tenebruso The Motley Fool
Published

What happened

Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 6.8% on Friday, as analysts and investors grew more optimistic about the vaccine maker's growth prospects.

So what

Piper Sandler analyst Edward Tenthoff repeated his overweight rating on Moderna's stock and boosted his price forecast from $208 to $234 on Thursday. His new price target represents potential returns to shareholders of roughly 37% from Moderna's current share price near $170.

A person is holding an upwardly sloping digital stock chart.

Moderna's stock price is up sharply in recent days. Image source: Getty Images.

Tenthoff noted that data from a phase 3 study showed Moderna's authorized coronavirus vaccine, mRNA-1273, continued to demonstrate efficacy against COVID-19 of more than 90% after six months. That bodes well for sales of the drug; Tenthoff projects that Moderna will generate mRNA-1273 revenue of $10.85 billion in 2021 and $15.75 billion in 2022.

Tenthoff also praised Moderna's "rich pipeline" of mRNA-based drugs. The biotech currently has 14 vaccine candidates in clinical trials.

Now what

Investors have bid up Moderna's shares after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked states to temporarily halt immunizations with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, while they investigated cases of blood clots in people who were administered the drug. With global COVID-19 cases rising rapidly around the world and safety concerns about rival vaccines mounting, demand for Moderna's coronavirus vaccine could soar. Its stock, in turn, appears set to reward shareholders with even more gains in the months ahead.

10 stocks we like better than Moderna Inc.
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Moderna Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2021

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and Moderna Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MRNA PIPR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular