Why Models for Tax Minimization Make Sense

(New York)

Model portfolios are getting ever more popular for advisors. Not only do they help outsource some portfolio management, but there is such a wide variety of them that they can be tailored to many different plans. In some cases, there are almost too many! One area where they make a lot of sense is in tax minimization strategies. Biden and the Democrats look like to hike taxes considerably, and that fact coupled with ultra-low yields and highly variant financial situations in muni bonds, means there is a lot to gain from models in this area.

FINSUM: COVID affected municipalities in very different ways, and spreads to Treasuries are historically low, so there is a of risk. Nuveen is seen as a leader in the munis space, so a good place to start the search.

