Why Middlesex Water Stock Exploded Higher on Monday

Investors in New Jersey water utility stock Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) woke up to some dramatically good news on Monday morning: a 12.8% gain in share price (through 10:25 a.m. ET) after earnings came out over the weekend.

As The Fly reports, Middlesex reported its Q4 earnings after trading already closed for the day Friday, meaning today is the first chance investors have to trade on the news. And they're wasting no time doing just that: Middlesex was expected to earn only $0.37 per share for the quarter, but reported profit of $0.49 per share instead, so investors are buying the stock hand over fist.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Middlesex's Q4 earnings

Middlesex credited a rate increase, as well as "weather-driven customer demand," for driving a 22% increase in Q4 revenue and a 53% increase in quarterly profit. For the full year, the news was also good. Revenue climbed 15% year over year in 2024, and profits were up 40% to $2.47 per share.

Over the course of the year, Middlesex says it also benefited from a "one-time recovery of previously incurred depreciation, operating, and carrying costs of $6.0 million."

Is Middlesex stock a buy?

As a small-cap utility stock valued at just $1 billion, Middlesex doesn't get much coverage on Wall Street -- but perhaps it should.

After today's share price increase, Middlesex stock costs a reasonable 23.5 times trailing earnings, and pays a modest 2.7% dividend yield. That's about twice the average dividend yield for S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) stocks, on a P/E ratio that's 20% cheaper than average.

But what about the growth rate? Well, 40% growth in 2024 profits is fantastic. Driven by a single rate increase, though, it probably can't be depended upon to repeat. In fact, the few analysts who follow Middlesex agree a 14% long-term earnings growth rate is more likely.

If, between earnings growth and dividend yield, you assume Middlesex will produce a total annual return of about 17%, a 23.5 P/E ratio gives you about a 1.4x total return ratio on the stock. Not cheap, but not very expensive either.

Should you invest $1,000 in Middlesex Water right now?

Before you buy stock in Middlesex Water, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Middlesex Water wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $765,576!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2025

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.