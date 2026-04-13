Why Microsoft Stock Topped the Market Today

Key Points

Investors have been somewhat cold on them, due in no small part to fears of AI disruption.

But Microsoft and some of its peers have significant advantages.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Two updates from analysts at influential companies helped bolster the buy case for Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Monday. The storied tech sector incumbent saw its share price improve by 3.6% that trading session, easily outpacing the 1% gain of the benchmark S&P 500 index.

Bargain hunters

Arguably, the more impactful of the two reports was published last Friday, yet by the following trading day, it was still shaping investor behavior. This was a tech sector overview from Goldman Sachs that heightened the rout many legacy software companies have endured so far this year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Much of this is due to fears of disruption by artificial intelligence (AI), which, some worry, could become "smart" enough to code sophisticated applications with little or no involvement from human programmers.

Markets tend to overshoot, and Goldman Sachs -- in the person of its chief global equity strategist, Peter Oppenheimer -- believes this has left many otherwise over-performing companies undervalued. Oppenheimer was quoted as saying that the sell-off has "opened up an opportunity in the technology sector where growth rates remain strong, but valuations are now low."

Not so scary

Compounding that, Bernstein SocGen Group's Mark Moerdler published a new note on Microsoft stock Monday morning. He reiterated his outperform (i.e., buy) recommendation and $641 price target for the tech giant.

I'd agree with both of these new assessments. Regarding AI, I'd point out that rather than being left in the dust, sector incumbents like Microsoft are actually embracing the technology (for example, the company has poured billions of dollars into OpenAI, the developer of ChatGPT).

Meanwhile, I doubt any AI model, no matter how effective its coding skills, will supplant Microsoft's foundational software and its cloud offerings, to name but two aspects of its business. I remain very bullish on the company's future.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $555,526!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,156,403!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 968% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 13, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Goldman Sachs and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.