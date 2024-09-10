Why Microsoft Stock Topped the Market Today

News in the cooling-but-still-hot artificial intelligence (AI) sphere helped Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock land in positive territory on Tuesday. The tech sector giant's share price improved by more than 2% across the trading session thanks to that news, which came from a private company in which it's heavily invested. By comparison, the S&P 500 index could only manage a 0.5% increase on the day.

New OpenAI product coming?

On Tuesday, tech industry website The Information, citing two unidentified people who have tested the goods, reported that OpenAI aims to release its latest product within the next two weeks. That product, called Strawberry, is a reasoning-focused set of artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities developed by the high-profile specialist in the technology.

OpenAI is the developer of ChatGPT, the very high-profile AI program that is something of an early flagship for the tech. Microsoft has committed to invest a reported $13 billion in the still privately held business; with that, it is essentially considered by many to be something of a benefactor for OpenAI. Microsoft has ambitious plans to integrate AI functionalities and services into most of its software products.

Neither Microsoft nor OpenAI has yet commented on the report, which was widely disseminated throughout tech media after publication.

The right company for the right time

Both OpenAI and Microsoft are impatient and vastly ambitious, so The Information's report is entirely plausible. If proven accurate, it will surely be a plus for Microsoft, placing it on the cutting edge of an advanced technology. The trick will be to stay there; so far, it seems OpenAI management has been quite effective at setting the pace in the great AI race.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,404!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 9, 2024

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.