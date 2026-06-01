Why Microsoft Stock Surged Today

Key Points

Two investment firms issued bullish price targets for Microsoft today.

Microsoft is expected to unveil new AI software at its Build conference this week.

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Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock moved higher in Monday's trading. The company's share price gained 2.3% amid the backdrop of a 0.3% gain for the S&P 500 and a 0.6% gain for the Nasdaq Composite.

Microsoft's valuation moved higher today in conjunction with bullish analyst coverage. The tech giant is also expected to unveil new artificial intelligence (AI) applications this week.

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Two investment firms just issued bullish coverage on Microsoft

In a note published before today's market open, Citizens initiated coverage on Microsoft -- giving the stock an outperform rating and a one-year price target of $550 per share. Lead analyst Patrick Walravens thinks the tech giant has a compelling position in the AI market and is positioned to benefit from the evolution of the tech trend across multiple categories.

Wells Fargo also published new coverage on the stock today, reiterating its overweight rating and raising its one-year price target from $625 per share to $650 per share. Lead analyst Michael Turrin thinks that Microsoft isn't getting enough credit for its AI strengths and thinks that the company can improve its positioning in some categories in which it's currently behind.

Microsoft is expected to unveil new AI software

According to recent reports, Microsoft is expected to unveil several new AI software offerings at its Build conference this week. At least one of these new technologies is expected to be a coding assistant that could help the company better compete with Anthropic.

Following some valuation pullbacks, Microsoft stock has recently been attracting attention as a top AI play. Even after recent gains, the company's stock is still down roughly 5% year to date and could have what it takes to be a winner for long-term investors.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.