Why Microsoft Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

KPMG announced today that it is expanding its use of AI software from Microsoft.

While the KPMG announcement was positive, macroeconomic concerns and other factors are dragging Microsoft lower.

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Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is in the red in Tuesday's trading, but it has regained some ground after initial sell-offs. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, the company's share price was down 2% after having been down as much as 3.2%. The S&P 500 had moved 0.6% lower in the daily session at the same point, and the Nasdaq Composite had fallen 1.7%.

Despite the significant valuation pullback, there was some good news for Microsoft today -- with the company announcing it had expanded its relationship with consulting firm KPMG. Even so, fears about macroeconomic factors and the potential impact of SpaceX's upcoming initial public offering (IPO).

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Microsoft and KPMG just expanded their partnership

Microsoft and KPMG published a press release today announcing that they are deepening their existing business relationship. KPMG will begin using Microsoft Agent 365 to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) framework. KPMG's member firms will also be deploying Microsoft 365 Copilot. While the expanded partnership looks like a significant AI win for Microsoft, investors are focused on other catalysts today.

The stock market could be hugely volatile this week

The Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to publish its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May tomorrow morning, and the forthcoming inflation snapshot could make waves across the stock market. Last Friday's stronger-than-expected jobs report caused big sell-offs for stocks because investors saw the report making it more likely that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates. If CPI inflation comes in hotter than anticipated, it could cause investors to become even more fearful of a rate hike this year and result in strong selling action across the market.

SpaceX's IPO this Friday is likely also factoring into bearish momentum for the market today. With the company set to go public at a record-setting market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, the IPO could wind up being a big test for the broader market. If SpaceX tumbles following its public debut, investors could view it as a sign that the market's appetite for risky growth stocks has weakened.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.