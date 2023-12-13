Why Microsoft Could Continue to Surge in 2024 (and Beyond)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Recently, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) celebrated Copilot’s one-year milestone, showcasing AI’s increasing integration into daily life. With upcoming improvements, including OpenAI model integration and DALL-E 3 for image creation, Copilot becomes a more potent tool. Additionally, the financial strength of MSFT stock, evidenced by a 13% revenue increase to $56.5 billion, positions it as a stable AI investment. The company’s diverse revenue streams, notably from Intelligent Cloud growth, contribute to its promising outlook.

Microsoft emerges as an appealing option for long-term AI investors, offering a mix of technological innovation, financial robustness, and forward-thinking in the AI landscape.

AI Infrastructure in the U.K

MSFT stock invested $3.2 billion in expanding its AI data center infrastructure in the United Kingdom. The initiative, led by President Brad Smith, aims to enhance AI infrastructure with over 20,000 high-end GPUs by the end of 2026.

Microsoft utilized the sum to grow its infrastructure in London and Cardiff, extending to northern cities. The Accelerating Foundation Models Research program was expanded in the U.K. to drive scientific discovery in natural and life sciences, catering to the increasing demand for AI computing power.

XSmith outlined that substantial investments in AI talent and nationwide educational programs would bolster Microsoft’s initiatives. The company aimed to train one million U.K. residents in AI skills, enhancing the talent pool for developers and fostering ethical AI solutions. Participants in the training were required to complete Microsoft’s Responsible Generative AI courses, and the company initiated the search for non-profit partners to advance these objectives.

Microsoft reinforced its commitment to AI safety and security by doubling down on measures within its infrastructure and external applications. A parallel $3.2 billion investment in Australia aimed to enhance the local talent pool and AI infrastructure. Seen as an endeavor to explore new avenues for AI research, Microsoft’s recent investment spree was noted amidst challenging restrictions in the U.S.

Microsoft and OpenAI

The U.K.’s competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, examines Microsoft’s collaboration with OpenAI, assessing potential impacts on competition in the AI sector. This inquiry follows recent developments involving Microsoft’s hiring of OpenAI’s CEO and subsequent adjustments to their partnership structure. The CMA seeks input from Microsoft, OpenAI, and the public to evaluate the situation.

As OpenAI’s major investor, Microsoft’s substantial investment in the startup has prompted scrutiny from the CMA, highlighting the notable and intricate connection between the two companies. Of late, MSFT stock has remained relatively stable despite this news flow, suggesting the market is brushing off any concerns.

Buy MSFT Stock Now, Thank Me Later

Microsoft’s robust financial quarter boasts $56.5 billion in revenue, a remarkable 13% year-over-year increase, propelled by the exceptional performance of Microsoft Cloud, particularly the Intelligent Cloud segment, with a 19% revenue surge.

The company’s proficiency in voice recognition technology positions it as a key player in this field, meeting the rising demand with integrated, user-friendly tools. These and other things make MSFT stock an excellent option for long-term investors.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Why Microsoft Could Continue to Surge in 2024 (and Beyond) appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.