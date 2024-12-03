Why Micron Technology Rallied Today

Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were rallying today, especially in comparison to the overall semiconductor sector. Micron shares rose as much as 5.2% before settling into a 2.8% gain as of 11:53 a.m. ET. That compared favorably to a 0.4% decline for the iShares Semiconductor ETF at that time.

Micron's outperformance can likely be attributed to the surprise political news out of South Korea this morning.

South Korean president declares martial law

Late Tuesday night in South Korea, which is early in the morning in the U.S., South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. The president, the leader of the Conservative party, accused the opposition in the country, which has a majority in parliament, of sympathizing with North Korea. But the measure appears to be a response to the opposition's recent actions to impeach top prosecutors and reject the president's budget proposal.

While the parliament voted strongly against the martial law measure, over which it apparently has power, the move stoked some fears of political instability in the country. South Korean stocks tumbled as much as 7% before recovering to a 2.6% loss.

Why is this a positive for Micron? Because it operates in a basic oligopoly with just two other companies -- Samsung and SK Hynix -- both of which are headquartered in South Korea.

Micron is the smallest of the three companies but has made substantial technological progress in recent years, especially in the all-important high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market. SK Hynix had an early lead in that product area, and Samsung has recently struggled with yields on HBM. However, Micron is catching up quickly and claims it now has the leading HBM product, with 20% lower power consumption and 50% greater capacity than rivals' products.

Geopolitics is a factor for semis and Micron

For semiconductor investors, geopolitics cannot be ignored, for good or ill. Despite efforts on the part of the U.S. government to build more manufacturing in the U.S., most chipmaking still occurs in East Asia and will be affected by geopolitical developments there. Today, that was a positive for this U.S. company. However, if something were to befall Japan or Taiwan, where Micron has a large manufacturing base, there would be an opposite reaction.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $359,445 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $45,374 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $484,143!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See 3 “Double Down” stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 2, 2024

Billy Duberstein and/or his clients have positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends iShares Trust-iShares Semiconductor ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.