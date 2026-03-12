Why Micron Stock Is Sinking Today

Key Points

Micron stock is facing pressures connected to the war with Iran.

Investors are concerned that rising oil prices and other dynamics could increase inflationary pressures.

Micron's business looks strong thanks to AI chip demand, but macroeconomic risks remain.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock is heading lower in Thursday's trading amid bearish pressures shaping the broader market. The company's share price was down 2.8% as of 1:15 p.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were down 1.1% and 1.2%, respectively. The memory-chip specialist's stock was down as much as 5.3% earlier in the day.

Micron's valuation is getting a haircut today as investors weigh the potential for continued macroeconomic disruptions created by the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran. Despite recent pullbacks for the stock, the company's share price is still up 357% over the last year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Micron sinks as war risks mount

The stock market is a sea of red today, and trading could continue to be choppy in the near future. In response to the war, Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz to most shipping traffic. The Strait is the only waterway that connects the Persian Gulf to the open ocean and is a crucial chokepoint for oil exports and other shipping activities. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and other war-related dynamics have already caused oil prices to surge, and investors are worried that higher energy costs will soon filter through other areas of the global economy and create a sustained catalyst for inflation.

What's next for Micron?

Micron's business has been firing on all cylinders recently, with surging demand for its memory chips for artificial intelligence (AI) processors powering incredible sales and earnings growth. The memory-chip market looks poised to remain red-hot into 2027, and it's likely that the tech specialist will continue to record strong business performance in conjunction with this trend.

On the other hand, Micron isn't immune to macroeconomic pressures. The war with Iran has seemingly raised stagflation risks, and the stock could continue to face valuation pressures if inflation starts accelerating again amid the backdrop of relatively weak performance for the U.S. jobs market.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Micron Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Keith Noonan has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.