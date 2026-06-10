Why Micron Stock Is Losing Ground Again Today

Key Points

Micron stock is moving lower in response to broader market pressures.

The latest Consumer Price Index report came in roughly in line with expectations.

Investors are worried the Iran war could cause inflation to worsen, and the market is also nervous ahead of SpaceX's IPO.

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Micron (NASDAQ: MU) stock is getting hit with another sizable pullback in Wednesday's trading. The company's share price was down 3.4% as of 2:10 p.m. ET amid the backdrop of a 0.8% decline for the S&P 500 and a 4.2% decline for the Nasdaq Composite.

The market's reaction to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) is weighing on stocks today. Micron's valuation may also be under pressure due to market uncertainty surrounding SpaceX's IPO this coming Friday.

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Inflation ticked up in May

BLS's May CPI report showed a 4.2% annual increase for inflation, which was essentially in line with the average forecast from economists. Core CPI inflation was up 2.9% on a sequentially quarterly basis, roughly in line with the average forecast for inflation. Meanwhile, core CPI's gain of 0.2% came in slight below the average forecast for an increase of 0.3%.

With inflation driving prices up, the market is reacting negatively to the recent report even though the data was largely in line with expectations. Adding to pressures, strikes in the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran have recently -- increasing concerns that the war could extend further out and create additional energy prices.

SpaceX's IPO also has the market feeling jittery

SpaceX will have its hotly anticipated IPO this Friday, and the space-tech company's debut has the potential to be a watershed moment for the broader market. Pricing its initial tranche of publicly sold stock at $135 per share, SpaceX is set to be valued at roughly $1.77 trillion. That will make it the biggest IPO in history by a large margin, and the broader market could be hit with selling pressures if the stock has a weak public debut.

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Keith Noonan has positions in Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.