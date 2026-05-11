Why Micron Stock Keeps Going Up

Key Points

CNBC highlights Micron as one of the "most hyped stocks on social media" today.

Shares of the computer memory maker are up nearly 150% this year.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

I think it's official now: Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is a momentum stock.

Granted, it's not an ordinary momentum stock, one that just goes up and up primarily on positive headlines, but without revenue or earnings numbers to back up the rally. Fact is, Micron does have revenue and earnings growth. Sales surged 196% last quarter, and Micron's earnings were up 771%.

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But Micron also has positive headlines in abundance. That's why the stock is up another 4.3% through 10:10 a.m. ET today.

What CNBC says about Micron

In a leading story this morning, CNBC profiled Micron's "unstoppable" rise, with shares up 147% so far this year. Customers are "scrambling" to buy computer memory chips, says CNBC, and competing with one another to buy what chips are available -- whatever the price.

Micron's gross profit margin this year is expected to be above 75%. (For comparison, even Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings on a 71% margin!) This is creating a "supercycle" in memory chips and leading to "windfall" profits for Micron.

Is it any wonder, then, that Micron has become one of the "most hyped stocks on social media?"

Keep a long term perspective on Micron

It is no surprise at all. What worries me, though, is what happens when this supercycle ends.

After all, "super" or not, analysts still recognize that today's high prices are just part of a cycle in the historically cyclical semiconductor industry. Just as we've seen competitors emerge to challenge Nvidia's dominance in artificial intelligence chips, hoping to win a piece of Nvidia's margins, we'll see the same thing happen to Micron eventually.

It may not happen today. It might not even happen this year. But it will happen eventually.

And once it happens, look out below.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

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Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Micron Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.