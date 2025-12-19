Why Micron (MU) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Micron (MU) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company.

Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this chipmaker is driving estimates higher, which should get reflected in its stock price. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements. Our stock rating tool -- the Zacks Rank -- is principally built on this insight.

The five-grade Zacks Rank system, which ranges from a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) to a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive externally-audited track record of outperformance, with Zacks #1 Ranked stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 2008.

For Micron, there has been strong agreement among the covering analysts in raising earnings estimates, which has helped push consensus estimates considerably higher for the next quarter and full year.

The chart below shows the evolution of forward 12-month Zacks Consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Current-Quarter Estimate Revisions

The company is expected to earn $4.47 per share for the current quarter, which represents a year-over-year change of +186.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Micron has increased 10.49% over the last 30 days, as four estimates have gone higher compared to no negative revisions.

Current-Year Estimate Revisions

For the full year, the company is expected to earn $19.85 per share, representing a year-over-year change of +139.5%.

There has been an encouraging trend in estimate revisions for the current year as well. Over the past month, six estimates have moved up for Micron versus no negative revisions. This has pushed the consensus estimate 15.74% higher.

Favorable Zacks Rank

The promising estimate revisions have helped Micron earn a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Rank is a tried-and-tested rating tool that helps investors effectively harness the power of earnings estimate revisions and make the right investment decision.



Our research shows that stocks with Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and 2 (Buy) significantly outperform the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

While strong estimate revisions for Micron have attracted decent investments and pushed the stock 23.4% higher over the past four weeks, further upside may still be left in the stock. So, you may consider adding it to your portfolio right away.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

