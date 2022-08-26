Why Micro Focus Stock Exploded Higher Friday Morning, While Open Text Slumped

What happened

Shares of Micro Focus International (NYSE: MFGP) charged sharply higher on Friday morning, surging as much as 96.8%. At the same time, shares of Open Text (NASDAQ: OTEX) slumped as much as 13.4%. As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Micro Focus stock was still up 94.2%, while Open Text was down 12.8%.

The catalyst that sent shares of the technology companies in opposite directions was an unsolicited takeover bid by Open Text for its rival.

So what

Open Text announced in a press release on Friday that it had reached an agreement to acquire Micro Focus, paying 532 pence (roughly $6.29) per share for its UK rival, in an all-cash deal valued at roughly $6 billion. The buyout price represents a premium of about 99% compared to Micro Focus's closing price on Thursday and implies an enterprise value of about $6 billion.

The deal will still require the approval of Micro Focus shareholders with at least 75% voting in person or by proxy and will require the approval at least 75% of the stockholders voting on the measure. The merger will also need to be cleared by UK antitrust and foreign investment regulatory authorities and undergo a review by the relevant court.

Now what

Micro Focus specializes in a wide variety of enterprise software offerings, including information technology (IT) management, communications, cyber security, and messaging. For its part, Open Text is one of the largest software developers in Canada, focusing on emails, intranets, and document management.

The companies expect to achieve roughly $400 million in cost savings, and expect "meaningful expansion of cloud revenues, adjusted EBITDA and cash flows in fiscal 2024." Perhaps as importantly, Open Text expects the deal will increase the combined companies' total addressable market (TAM) to $170 billion, resulting from significant cross-selling opportunities.

Given the decline in Open Text shares on the announcement, investors may feel the company is paying too much for its competitor.

Micro Focus stock has been consistently declining for years, with the stock down 47%, 84%, and 90% during the preceding 1- 3-, and 5-year periods, respectively, after an ill-advised merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise's software division. The buyout merely gets the stock price back to where it was a year ago, which may be the best Micro Focus shareholders can hope for.

10 stocks we like better than Micro Focus International plc

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Micro Focus International plc wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 17, 2022

Danny Vena has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Micro Focus and Open Text. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.