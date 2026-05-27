Why Meta Platforms Stock Was a Winner on Wednesday

Key Points

These will cost $2.99 to $3.99 per month.

This is sure to meaningfully impact the fundamentals, given the company's billions of active users.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is rolling out a paid tier for its hugely popular social media sites, and investors were clearly happy about the news. They piled into the Facebook owner's stock on Wednesday, sending it to a nearly 4% gain that trading session.

Meta money spinner

Appropriately, in a post on Meta's Instagram, the social media titan's head of product, Naomi Gleit, announced that its pilot Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus, and WhatsApp Plus are being expanded globally. Users opting for those paid tiers will pay $3.99 per month for both Facebook Plus and Instagram Plus; WhatsApp Plus will set them back $2.99.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Users subscribing to the Plus offerings will have access to premium features, including enhanced profile customization and story insights. In her Instagram post, Gleit said that more features would be introduced in the future. She did not get specific.

The move comes several months after Meta divulged it was road-testing subscription tiers for its three sites. In a report on the rollout, popular industry website TechCrunch, citing information it received from the company, wrote that the new subscriptions don't supplant the existing Meta Verified service. Verified doesn't conflict with these, apparently, as it's an identity protection and verification tool.

Billions of potential customers

Gleit didn't provide any Meta estimates of the take-up the company expects from its users for the paid levels.

Given that Facebook alone had nearly 3.1 billion monthly active users (MAUs) at the end of the latest-reported quarter, 2.1 billion of whom accessed the site daily, we can imagine that even if a bare minority of these folks opt for the paid services, it'll add considerably to Meta's top line and boost profitability. I don't blame Meta investors for being excited about this development.

Should you buy stock in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $472,852!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,317,207!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 984% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 210% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 27, 2026.

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.