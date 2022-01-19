Why Meta Platforms Stock Popped Today

What happened

Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) jumped 2.2% in 2 p.m. ET trading Wednesday after the company -- best known for its Facebook social networking site -- announced plans to better monetize one of its other social media properties:

Instagram.

So what

As CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Facebook today, Meta Platforms is testing out a new "subscriptions on Instagram" service that will permit popular creators on the site to profit from their hundreds of thousands of followers by selling "access to exclusive Lives and Stories."

Commenting on the news, Variety magazine noted that Instagram's new service will give such Insta-famous personalities as actor @jackjerry, athlete @sedona, and "digital creator" @lonnieiiv a new way " to make money" on Instagram.

More importantly for investors, selling subscriptions on Instagram will give Meta yet another revenue stream as it takes a cut of these folks' subscription earnings.

Now what

Not coincidentally, creating a new path to growth for Meta Platforms could be just the thing to turn Meta stock into a bona fide bargain stock. At 24 times trailing earnings, and with a projected 21% long-term earnings growth rate, Meta stock lies just outside of value territory today. Add a percent or two of extra growth from subscriptions, however, and the case for investing in Meta Platforms becomes easy to make at a price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.0.

No wonder shareholders are excited.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms, Inc.

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Meta Platforms, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 10, 2022

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Meta Platforms, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.