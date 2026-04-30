Why Meta Platforms Stock Just Dropped

Key Points

Meta beat on sales and earnings last night.

Investors this morning may be more worried about the company's shrinking free cash flow.

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Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock tumbled 9.1% through 11:45 a.m. ET Thursday despite beating its Q1 earnings report last night. Heading into the report, analysts forecast Meta to earn $6.65 per share on sales of $55.5 billion. In fact, Meta earned $10.44 per share on sales of $56.3 billion.

So what's wrong with that?

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Meta Q1 earnings

At first glance, very little went wrong for Meta in Q1. Sales surged 33% year over year, net earnings grew 61%, and earnings per share did even better, up 62%.

But dig a little deeper.

Much of Meta's earnings growth came not from the business, but from a $5 billion tax benefit added to earnings. That's not a windfall investors can count on repeating often. Meta's operating earnings actually grew slower than sales; operating profit was up only 30%, "thanks" to Meta's expenses rising faster than sales.

Meta's big AI problem

So here's the problem: CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who just a few years ago renamed his company and set out to build a "metaverse," is now betting even more heavily on artificial intelligence. Promising to "deliver personal superintelligence to billions of people," Meta took $19 billion of the $32.2 billion in cash it generated from operations in Q1, and plowed it into capital spending to grow the AI business -- leaving Meta with only $13.2 billion in free cash flow.

That's less than half the $26.8 billion Meta says it "earned" in Q1, which tells me AI spending is eroding Meta's quality of earnings. In a situation like this, investors are best advised to focus on Meta's price-to-free cash flow ratio rather than its P/E when evaluating the stock.

At 35 times trailing free cash flow, the Meta stock is certainly not cheap.

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Rich Smith has positions in Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.