Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Climbing Today

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) stock is climbing higher Thursday despite a bearish backdrop for the broader market. The company's share price was up 1.1% as of 3 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 0.4%, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was down 0.6%.

Meta's valuation is moving higher today following recent comments from company officials reaffirming support for virtual-reality (VR) initiatives. The company is playing a leading role in advancing VR, but it's been a costly initiative for the tech giant.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Meta climbs on continued commitment to VR

At this year's Game Developers Conference (GDC), Meta's director of games Chris Pruett indicated that his company remained heavily committed to the VR space. Pruett said that Meta had helped fund over 100 virtual-reality and mixed-reality games that shipped last year, and it was funding 200 additional games that were actively being developed. He also said that monthly use of the company's VR headsets had increased 30% annually last year. On the other hand, recent analysis from Counterpoint Research suggests that total global VR headset shipments from all sellers fell 12% last year.

Can VR still be a big winner for Meta?

More so than any other tech giant, Meta has been trying to push mass adoption for virtual reality, augmented reality (AR), and the metaverse. The related initiatives have been cost intensive, and the company has shifted its biggest growth bets toward artificial intelligence (AI).

But while some investors have raised concerns about ongoing expenses related to VR initiatives, signs that the company isn't close to giving up its ambitions in the space suggests there's still a real possibility for light at the end of the tunnel. If VR, AR, and the metaverse wind up taking off, Meta's big investments make it likely that the company will be one of the biggest beneficiaries.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $304,759 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,808 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $517,445!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.