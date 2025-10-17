Why Meta Platforms' Open-Source AI Strategy Might Win the Long Game

Key Points

Meta Platforms’ open-source strategy encourages global developers and enterprises to innovate on its foundation.

If Llama becomes the preferred model for developers, it could emerge as the standard for artificial intelligence (AI).

Llama could open up new monetization avenues in the coming years.

10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›

The artificial intelligence (AI) race has become one of the most defining competitions in tech history -- and for now, OpenAI's ChatGPT sits firmly in the spotlight. But while OpenAI monetizes its models through subscriptions and partnerships, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is taking a very different path.

Instead of building a walled garden, Meta is betting on open-source collaboration through its Llama (Large Language Model Meta AI) family of models. It's a move that might not dominate headlines, but it could prove far more disruptive in the long run.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Here's why Meta's open approach could quietly shape the foundation of the next generation of AI and give the company a durable advantage that others can't easily replicate.

Llama: Meta's dark horse in the AI ecosystem

At first glance, Meta's large language model Llama doesn't look like a commercial product. It's freely available to researchers and developers, lacks a flashy consumer-facing app like ChatGPT, and doesn't directly drive revenue. But under the surface, it's a powerful strategic weapon.

By releasing its models openly -- from Llama 2 in 2023 to Llama 3 in 2024 and the latest Llama 4 in 2025 -- Meta is embedding its technology into the fabric of the global AI community. Thousands of start-ups, developers, and enterprises are building applications, copilots, and chatbots powered by Llama models.

That means that while OpenAI and Anthropic control their ecosystems, Meta is influencing everyone else's. Every time a company deploys a Llama-based model, Meta's frameworks, optimization tools, and developer APIs gain relevance -- creating a network effect that compounds over time.

In other words, Llama is Meta's silent distribution engine for AI dominance.

Open source as a strategy

The open-source strategy does more than attract goodwill -- it creates leverage.

OpenAI, Alphabet's Google, and Anthropic must fund massive compute costs to serve every query through their proprietary APIs. Meta, by contrast, shifts that cost outward since developers using Llama models handle their own deployment and infrastructure. That makes Meta's approach capital efficient and its ecosystem expansive.

The payoff is twofold:

Faster innovation: Thousands of developers can adapt and fine-tune Llama for niche use cases, from healthcare chatbots to financial modeling tools. Lower customer acquisition cost: Each open deployment extends Meta's influence without requiring Meta to sell or serve that customer directly.

If Llama becomes the preferred model for developers, it could emerge as the standard for AI, much like Android became the standard for smartphones. That's the power of scale through openness, and it's the kind of moat that builds quietly before it becomes visible in the numbers.

Besides, while open models lagged behind closed ones a few years ago, that gap is closing quickly. Benchmarks from Meta's latest model, Llama 4, show it competing head to head with GPT-4 on multiple fronts while being significantly smaller and more efficient to run. Reports suggest Llama 4 "Maverick" delivers inference costs as low as 10% of GPT-4o's -- a stunning leap in efficiency.

The long-term business logic

To investors, Meta's open-source push might look altruistic, but it's deeply strategic.

Every developer using Llama indirectly strengthens Meta's core businesses -- from cloud partnerships and hardware demand (think Nvidia GPU training clusters) to better AI integration across Meta's own products.

When Llama improves, Meta's internal assistants (like those in WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger) get better too. Those improvements feed engagement, which drives ad revenue, which is still Meta's financial engine.

By lowering the barriers for AI adoption, Meta isn't just competing with closed models like OpenAI -- it's expanding the total market and positioning itself as the backbone of global AI development. Doing so should open up new monetization avenues in the coming years, most of which don't exist today.

What does it mean for investors?

OpenAI may have captured the public's imagination, but Meta is quietly trying to build the rails that everyone else will run on.

By pairing world-class infrastructure with open-source models, Meta has positioned Llama not as a rival to ChatGPT but as a platform for everyone else. That strategy could make Meta one of the most influential players in the AI ecosystem over the next decade.

Investors should watch how this strategy evolves over time because it could make Meta not just an AI winner but a sustainable long-term growth stock.

Should you invest $1,000 in Meta Platforms right now?

Before you buy stock in Meta Platforms, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Meta Platforms wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $648,924!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,102,333!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,052% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

Lawrence Nga has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.