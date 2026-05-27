Why Mesa Laboratories Stock Is Getting Hit With a Huge Sell-Off Today

Key Points

Mesa Laboratories fell after reporting its Q4 fiscal 2026 results.

Sales and earnings came in below Wall Street's expected earnings, but the business did report strong growth for adjusted operating income.

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Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ: MLAB) stock is getting crushed in Wednesday's trading. The life-science technologies company's share price was down 19.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

Before the market opened this morning, Mesa Labs published results for the fourth quarter of its 2026 fiscal year -- a reporting period that ended March 31. While the company posted a significant beat for non-GAAP (adjusted) operating in the period, sales fell short of Wall Street's expectations.

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Operating income growth hasn't been enough to stop big sell-offs

Mesa Labs recorded a loss of $0.75 per share on sales of $63.72 million in fiscal Q4. Performance in the period saw revenue fall roughly $1.48 million short of the average Wall Street analyst target. On the other hand, the company did see strong growth for adjusted operating income.

Mesa posted adjusted operating income per share of $3.30 last quarter, beating the average Wall Street analyst estimate by $1.76. Performance in the quarter marked a significant improvement over the company's adjusted operating income per share of $2.25 in the prior-year period.

What's next for Mesa Labs?

Mesa president and CEO Siddhartha Kadia is still conducting an internal review of the business and expects to be able to deliver full-year guidance with the company's fiscal Q2 report. The company says that it has seen some loosening in export controls for Peptide systems over the last month, and management sees further room for improvement when it comes to supporting growth in the product category.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.