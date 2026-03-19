Why Is Mercury General (MCY) Up 0.6% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Mercury General (MCY). Shares have added about 0.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Mercury General due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Mercury General Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Premium Growth



Mercury Generalreported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $3.66 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43%. The bottom line surged 31.7% year over year.



Total operating revenues in the quarter were $1.5 billion, up 7.2% year over year. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8%.



The better-than-expected quarterly results were driven by higher net premiums, favorable investment results and lower catastrophe losses. The upside was partially offset by higher operating expenses.

Operational Update

Net premiums earned climbed 6.9% year over year to $1.4 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2%.



Net investment income, before income taxes, increased 15.3% year over year to $84.5 million, driven primarily by higher average invested assets and cash, along with an improved average yield. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by approximately 3%.



Total expenses increased 3.6% year over year to $1.3 billion, primarily due to higher policy acquisition costs and other operating expenses.



Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, totaled $19 million, significantly lower than $41 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The majority of 2025 catastrophe losses stemmed from the Palisades and Eaton wildfires in California, as well as severe storms in Texas, Oklahoma and California.



The combined ratio — a measure of underwriting profitability — improved 280 basis points (bps) year over year to 88.6. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at 93.3. The loss ratio improved 480 bps to 63.6, while the expense ratio deteriorated 200 bps to 24.9.

Financial Update

Mercury General exited fourth-quarter 2025 with total assets of $9.6 billion, which was 15% above the 2024-end level. As of Dec. 31, 2025, MCY reported a solid cash balance of $1.3 billion, reflecting an increase of 82.7% year over year.



Notes payable of $574.5 million inched up 0.1% from the 2024-end level. The debt-to-total capitalization ratio improved 360 basis points year over year to 19.2% as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Shareholder equity was $2.4 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, up 24.2% from the 2024-end level.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, book value per share was $43.64, up 24.2% year over year.

Dividend Update

The board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 31.75 cents per share, payable on March 26, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 12.

Full-Year 2025 Highlights

Operating income of $7.90 per share increased 9.9% year over year.

Total revenues increased 9.4% year over year to $6 billion.



Net premiums written of $5.7 billion increased 6.4% year over year. The combined ratio deteriorated slightly by 30 basis points to 96.3.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Since the earnings release, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Mercury General has a strong Growth Score of A, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with a D. However, the stock has a score of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise Mercury General has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Mercury General Corporation (MCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.