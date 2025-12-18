Why Is Medtronic (MDT) Down 2% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Medtronic (MDT). Shares have lost about 2% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Medtronic due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Medtronic PLC before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Medtronic Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Medtronicreported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $1.36, which rose 7.9% from the year-ago quarter’s figure and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.82%.

Without certain one-time adjustments — including amortization, restructuring and associated costs, certain litigation charges and acquisition-related costs, among others — GAAP earnings per share was $1.07 compared with 99 cents in the year-ago period.

Q2 Revenues

Worldwide revenues in the reported quarter totaled $8.96 billion, up 6.6% year over year on a reported basis and 5.5% organically. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.11%.

Segmental Analysis

The company reports revenues under four major segments — Cardiovascular, Medical Surgical, Neuroscience and Diabetes.

In the fiscal second quarter, Cardiovascular revenues increased 9.3% organically to $3.44 billion.

Within this, Cardiac Rhythm & Heart Failure sales totaled $1.83 billion, up 14.3% year over year organically. Revenues from Structural Heart & Aortic rose 6.6% organically to $956 million. Coronary & Peripheral Vascular revenues grew 0.8% organically to $655 million.

In the Medical Surgical portfolio, worldwide sales totaled $2.17 billion, up 1.3% year over year organically. While Surgical & Endoscopy revenues edged up 1.1% organically to $1.68 billion, Acute Care & Monitoring revenues jumped 2% to $493 million.

In Neuroscience, worldwide revenues of $2.56 billion were up 3.9% year over year organically. Cranial & Spinal Technologies sales amounted to $1.30 billion, up 4.7% year over year organically. Specialty Therapies revenues totaled $744 million, up 0.3% year over year organically. Neuromodulation revenues grew 7.3% organically to $520 million.

Revenues in the Diabetes group rose 7.1% organically to $757 million.

Margin Performance

The gross margin in the reported quarter expanded 90 basis points (bps) to 65.8% despite a 3.9% rise in the cost of products sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets).

Research and development expenses rose 8.2% year over year to $754 million. Selling, general and administrative expenses jumped 7.5% to $2.97 billion.

The adjusted operating margin expanded 50 bps year over year to 24.3%.

Fiscal 2026 Outlook

For fiscal 2026, Medtronic now projects organic revenue growth of 5.5% (previously, an approximate 5%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 worldwide revenues is pegged at $35.83 billion.

Full-year adjusted earnings per share is now expected in the range of $5.62-$5.66 (previously $5.60-$5.66). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the year’s adjusted earnings is pegged at $5.63.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in estimates revision.

VGM Scores

At this time, Medtronic has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a score of B on the value side, putting it in the top 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. Interestingly, Medtronic has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Medtronic belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Zimmer Biomet (ZBH), has gained 2.4% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended September 2025.

Zimmer reported revenues of $2 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +9.7%. EPS of $1.90 for the same period compares with $1.74 a year ago.

Zimmer is expected to post earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +3%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -0%.

Zimmer has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.