Why Medpace (MEDP) Outpaced the Stock Market Today

Medpace (MEDP) closed at $501.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.56% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.02% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.23%.

Shares of the provider of outsourced clinical development services have appreciated by 9.57% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.81%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Medpace in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2026. In that report, analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $3.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.91%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $694.24 million, showing a 24.29% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $17.04 per share and a revenue of $2.81 billion, representing changes of +11.52% and +11.17%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Medpace. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Medpace presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Medpace is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.51, which means Medpace is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MEDP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.39 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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