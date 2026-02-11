Markets
MAT

Why Mattel Stock Crashed Today

February 11, 2026 — 05:15 pm EST

Written by Joe Tenebruso for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) plunged on Wednesday after the toy manufacturer's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of investors' expectations.

By the close of trading, Mattel's stock price was down 25%.

A teddy bear is holding a $100 bill.

Even toymakers have to pay tariffs. Image source: Getty Images.

Declining margins

Mattel's net sales rose 7% year over year to $1.8 billion. The gains were driven by growth in the company's Hot Wheels and action figure categories.

However, higher tariff-related costs dented Mattel's profitability. The toy seller found it challenging to pass on those costs to cash-strapped consumers via price hikes.

Worse still, the uncertainty surrounding the implementation and timing of tariffs disrupted Mattel's ordering processes. That made proper inventory management more difficult, which ultimately forced Mattel to offer discounts to clear excess inventory.

These factors drove a 4.8 percentage point decline in Mattel's gross margin to 45.9%.

All told, Mattel's net income decreased by $35 million to $106 million.

Moreover, the company's adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 came in well below Wall Street's estimates. Analysts had expected per-share profits of $0.55.

A concerning forecast

Looking ahead, Mattel expects sales growth of 3% to 6% in 2026. Yet management warned that the company's adjusted earnings per share could fall as much as 16%.

"We are making strategic investments that will impact the bottom line this year but are intended to accelerate growth in top and bottom lines in 2027 and beyond," CEO Ynon Kreiz said.

