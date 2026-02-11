Why Mattel Stock Crashed Today

Key Points

Mattel's all-important holiday shopping season went poorly.

Management forecasts further declines in 2026.

10 stocks we like better than Mattel ›

Shares of Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) plunged on Wednesday after the toy manufacturer's fourth-quarter earnings fell short of investors' expectations.

By the close of trading, Mattel's stock price was down 25%.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Declining margins

Mattel's net sales rose 7% year over year to $1.8 billion. The gains were driven by growth in the company's Hot Wheels and action figure categories.

However, higher tariff-related costs dented Mattel's profitability. The toy seller found it challenging to pass on those costs to cash-strapped consumers via price hikes.

Worse still, the uncertainty surrounding the implementation and timing of tariffs disrupted Mattel's ordering processes. That made proper inventory management more difficult, which ultimately forced Mattel to offer discounts to clear excess inventory.

These factors drove a 4.8 percentage point decline in Mattel's gross margin to 45.9%.

All told, Mattel's net income decreased by $35 million to $106 million.

Moreover, the company's adjusted earnings per share of $0.39 came in well below Wall Street's estimates. Analysts had expected per-share profits of $0.55.

A concerning forecast

Looking ahead, Mattel expects sales growth of 3% to 6% in 2026. Yet management warned that the company's adjusted earnings per share could fall as much as 16%.

"We are making strategic investments that will impact the bottom line this year but are intended to accelerate growth in top and bottom lines in 2027 and beyond," CEO Ynon Kreiz said.

Should you buy stock in Mattel right now?

Before you buy stock in Mattel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mattel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,353!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,155,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 920% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.