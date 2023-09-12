News & Insights

Markets
MTRX

Why Matrix Service Stock Is Up Today

September 12, 2023 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by Lou Whiteman for The Motley Fool ->

What happened

Energy infrastructure company Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) reported a strong quarter and gave upbeat guidance about what is to come. Investors are intrigued, sending Matrix shares up more than 12% in Tuesday trading.

So what

Matrix provides engineering, construction, and maintenance services for the energy and mining markets, with a focus on utilities infrastructure, refineries, and storage and terminal solutions. The company reported an adjusted loss of $1.13 per share in its fiscal fourth quarter, which ended June 30, which was 10 cents better than estimates.

Revenue of $795.02 million came in just shy of what Wall Street had expected and was up 12.3% year over year. In a statement, CEO John R. Hewitt said:

I am extremely pleased with the progress Matrix made over the last year and excited about the prospects for the company ... As we commence work on recently awarded large capital projects, we have strong visibility into our revenue and are focused on maximizing our profitability after undergoing an internal transformation that has optimized our cost structure.

Now what

The quarter was fine, but investors are likely focused on Matrix's outlook. The company received $463.6 million in project awards in the quarter, or about 2.3 times the revenue from what was billed out during the three-month period. That's the highest quarterly-project award in five years. Matrix's backlog stood at $1.1 billion at quarter's end, up 31% in three months and 85% over the past year.

The one thing missing is profitability, and Hewitt's statement implies the company is working toward making sure all of that growth will translate into positive earnings. By all appearances, Matrix is heading in the right direction, and investors are celebrating the progress.

10 stocks we like better than Matrix Service
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Matrix Service wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 11, 2023

Lou Whiteman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.