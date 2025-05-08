Why Match Group Stock Was Sliding Today

Shares of Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) were falling today after the leader in the online dating market posted disappointing results in its first-quarter earnings report.

The stock closed down 9.6% on the news.

Match Group wants a do-over

The Tinder parent posted another underwhelming round of results with revenue falling 3% to $831.2 million, though that was ahead of the consensus at $827.4 million.

Paying users declined 5% to 14.2 million even as the company rolled out several new features on Tinder, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled Discovery and Double Date with an aim at creating more social, low-pressure experiences for Gen Z users.

It also said Hinge's new AI-powered recommendation algorithm increased matches and contact exchanges by 15%.

Still, profits were moving downward with revenue as operating income declined 7% to $173 million. Adjusted operating income was also down from $279 million to $275 million. Thanks in part to share buybacks, earnings per share was flat at $0.44.

New CEO Spencer Rascoff said: "In my first full quarter as CEO, we've moved quickly to reinvigorate the business and this quarter's results show early traction. In just a few months, we've unlocked significant cross-company synergies, reorganized our largest business unit, accelerated product development, and brought greater focus and discipline to how we work."

Rascoff also said he was cutting 13% of staff as part of his turnaround plan.

Can Match bounce back?

Reviving Match Group won't be an easy task; there seems to broad-based fatigue with dating apps, as its declining user base and efforts to adjust to Gen Z tastes show.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, the company expects revenue to be between flat and down 2% at $850 million to $860 million, and for adjusted operating income to come in at $295 million to $300 million, down 2% to 4%.

Match is clearly profitable and the stock is cheap, but investors will need to see an earnest return to growth in order for the stock to recover.

Jeremy Bowman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Match Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.