Why Marvell Technology Stock Trounced the Market Today

Key Points The specialty tech company announced a new stock repurchase program.

Its board of directors has authorized up to $5 billion in such buys.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

Next-generation chipmaker Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) announced two shareholder-pleasing measures on Wednesday, and the moves attracted investors to the stock. Collectively they pushed the company's share price up by 7% in a trading session that saw the bellwether S&P 500 index sag by 0.3%.

Repurchase rally

This morning, Marvell announced that its board of directors has greenlighted a new share buyback program. It has authorized up to $5 billion in purchases of the company's common stock, in an initiative that essentially refreshes an existing initiative. Marvell said that, as of Aug. 2, there was roughly $2 billion left under the authorization for that program.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

So far this quarter, the company added, it has bought back $300 million worth of stock.

Additionally, Marvell has entered into an accelerated share repurchase program to snap up $1 billion of common stock. It is doing this in collaboration with what it described as "a leading financial institution" it didn't name.

Marvell CEO and chairman of the board Matt Murphy said in a statement the program "reflects our conviction in the business and the intrinsic value of our stock, as we drive sustained revenue and cash flow growth."

Making hay while the sun shines

While there is usually some degree of corporate hype in such announcements, Marvell has genuinely been doing well lately. In its most recently reported quarter, revenue rose by 58% year over year to top $2 billion for the first time in company history. On the bottom line, across that stretch Marvell flipped to a headline net profit of almost $195 million, against the year-ago loss of more than $193 million.

Should you invest $1,000 in Marvell Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Marvell Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marvell Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $657,110!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,093,751!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 22, 2025

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.