Why Marvell Technology Stock Sank Today

Key Points

Tech stocks sold off today, and Marvell was a casualty of the broader pullback.

Inflation hit its highest level in three years, and investors are worried the Iran war could create ongoing pricing pressures.

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Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock moved lower in Wednesday's trading as investors reduced exposure to growth-dependent tech plays. The company's share price declined 5.4% in a daily trading session that played host to a 1.6% contraction for the S&P 500 and a 2% slide for the Nasdaq Composite.

Tech stocks faced another blistering day of sell-offs today as investors reacted to the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and fears that an easy end to the Iran war may not be in sight. While the stock got hit with a significant pullback today, it's still up 197% in 2026.

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Marvell stock slipped amid today's tech sell-off

Growth stocks with exposure to artificial intelligence (AI) tailwinds have generally fared quite well across this year's trading, and semiconductor stocks have been particularly strong performers. On the other hand, big valuation gains can also set the stage for big pullbacks when the macroeconomic picture takes a turn for the worse -- and that's exactly what happened in today's trading.

BLS's May CPI report showed overall annual inflation of 4.2% and core CPI inflation of 2.9%. The inflation read contained in the report was broadly in line with economists' forecasts, but pricing increases still came in at their highest levels in three years. Making matters worse, investors are seeing signs that inflation relief may still be a way out.

War dynamics threaten to keep inflation higher for longer

Following a shaky ceasefire agreement, strikes in the Iran war have picked back up again recently. President Donald Trump said that the U.S. would be hitting Iran again in the near future, and investors are worried about what a sustained conflict will mean for energy prices and overall inflation.

On the heels of last Friday's strong jobs report and recent data showing acceleration for inflation, investors are increasingly positioning for the possibility that the Federal Reserve is on course to raise interest rates. Higher rates create a less favorable valuation environment for growth stocks and the market at large, and a rate hike could hurt Marvell's bullish momentum.

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Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.