Why Marvell Stock Soared 67% in April

Key Points

The Nvidia partnership will enable Marvell to integrate its custom AI chips with Nvidia's AI networking and other AI-enabling technologies.

Marvell is reportedly in talks with Alphabet's Google to collaborate on two new custom AI chips.

Marvell announced it acquired Polariton Technologies, which will strengthen its optical technology portfolio.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL), which makes data infrastructure semiconductors, soared 66.7% in April, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This is simply an amazing performance for a large-cap stock (market cap over $10 billion).

(In the first three trading days of May through May 5, Marvell stock is up 2.2%.)

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

For context, in April, the S&P 500 index returned 10.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index returned 15.3%. Artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks -- a group that includes Marvell -- had a particularly good month overall. So, Marvell stock got a robust tailwind from the market's strength and the bullish sentiment surrounding the AI space. However, the company also had company-specific good news.

Nvidia partnership and investment

Marvell stock got a big boost to start April when it and AI chip leader Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) announced a strategic partnership that includes a $2 billion investment by Nvidia.

The news was announced on March 31, but Marvell shares continued their rise into April, with shares gaining 7.7% on April 1.

This partnership will enable Marvell to integrate its custom AI chips (application-specific integrated circuits, or ASICs, that the company calls "XPUs") with Nvidia's AI networking and other AI-enabling technologies. In other words, customers don't have to use Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) as their AI chips.

The companies will also collaborate on silicon photonics technology, they said.

A potential collaboration with Alphabet on developing two new custom AI chips

The Information first reported on April 19 that Marvell is in talks with Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google to collaborate on two new custom AI chips.

Marvell stock jumped 5.8% on April 20, and gained 12.6% in the three market days following the announcement.

Acquisition announcement

Alphabet has long collaborated withto develop its custom AI chips, or Tensor Processing Units (TPUs). So, Marvell getting this work would be a win over Broadcom. Broadcom is considered the top player in the custom AI space, with Marvell at No. 2.

On April 22, Marvell announced it acquired Polariton Technologies, a developer of high-speed, low-power plasmonics-based silicon photonics devices. The company said it will strengthen its optical technology portfolio. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The market liked the news, with Marvell stock rising 5.2% on April 23.

Upcoming quarterly report: May 27

Marvell Technology is scheduled to release its fiscal first-quarter report on Wednesday, May 27, after the market close.

Wall Street is expecting revenue to climb 27% year over year to $2.4 billion, and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) to jump 28% to $0.80.

Should you buy stock in Marvell Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Marvell Technology, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Marvell Technology wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $490,864!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,216,789!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 963% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 201% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 5, 2026.

Beth McKenna has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Marvell Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.