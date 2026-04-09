Why Marvell Stock Climbed Today

Key Points

AI data centers need high-speed networking solutions.

Marvell's optical equipment is enabling ultra-fast data transmission.

10 stocks we like better than Marvell Technology ›

Shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) rose on Thursday, following positive analyst remarks.

By the close of trading, Marvell's stock price was up nearly 5%.

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It's all about the optics

Marvell is perhaps best known for its custom chip design services. The semiconductor maker's application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) are used by cloud data center operators to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) workloads.

Yet investors are not yet fully appreciating the value of Marvell's optical components business, according to Barclays analyst Tom O'Malley.

O'Malley estimates that Marvell's optical-networking sales will surge up to 90% in 2026 and 2027. This equipment enables high-speed data transmission within advanced AI infrastructure.

In turn, O'Malley sees Marvell's share price climbing 25% to $150.

Smart dealmaking should fuel Marvell's growth

Marvell acquired Celestial AI -- a leader in high-performance, power-efficient connectivity tools -- for $3.25 billion in December. The deal bolstered Marvell's optical technology and broadened its product offerings.

Marvell also announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia in March. The two companies are integrating Marvell's custom chips and networking solutions into Nvidia's massively popular AI computing platform. As part of the agreement, Nvidia is investing $2 billion in Marvell to help fund its expansion.

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Joe Tenebruso has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Marvell Technology and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.