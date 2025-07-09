Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80

The artificial intelligence (AI) boom is reshaping the global economy, but for many investors, the most visible players come with sky-high price tags. The search is on for companies that offer strategic exposure to this explosive growth without demanding a prohibitive premium.

This has drawn attention to the essential, yet often less hyped, companies that build the foundational hardware of the AI revolution.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) is a prime candidate in this search. As a leading designer of the advanced semiconductors that power data centers and AI networking, Marvell is integral to the industry's expansion.

Following a significant pullback in its stock price through 2025, the company now offers what has become rare in the tech sector: a compelling growth story paired with a more down-to-earth valuation.

Marvell’s Pullback Created an Attractive Entry Point

The company's investment case begins when you look at Marvell’s price chart. Through the first half of 2025, shares have declined by approximately 35%, bringing the price below $75. This underperformance was not caused by a failure in the company’s strategy but rather by broader market headwinds. Widespread investor concerns about the global economy and speculative fears over potential new tariffs on Asian trade partners have created pressure on the entire fabless semiconductor industry, which relies on manufacturing foundries in the region.

This market-driven price reset is what creates the current opportunity. It has pushed Marvell’s valuation to a level that stands out in the crowded tech sector. The company now trades at approximately 25x its projected forward earnings per share (EPS). To put that in perspective, the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index carries an average forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) that tends to range between 34 around 40 depending on the timescale. Finding a key AI player trading at a notable discount to the sector average is uncommon. This dynamic, where a company’s long-term growth trajectory appears disconnected from its current stock price, is precisely the kind of setup that value-conscious growth investors seek.

How Marvell Plans to Win the Next Phase of AI

A compelling valuation is only half the story; a credible path to future growth must back it. Here, Marvell has laid out an ambitious and transparent multi-year blueprint for investors centered on dominating the most lucrative segments of the data infrastructure market.

The primary engine of this plan is Marvell's strategic push into the custom silicon, or ASIC, market. As cloud giants seek to optimize performance and control the immense power costs of their AI models, they are increasingly moving away from off-the-shelf chips.

Instead, they partner with firms like Marvell to co-design unique processors tailored to their specific needs. This creates a deep and very sticky relationship that is difficult for competitors to disrupt. Marvell's goal is to increase its market share from 5% in 2023 to 20% by 2028. Based on industry projections, achieving this target would generate $11 billion in annual revenue from this high-margin business alone.

Beyond the development of custom chips, Marvell is targeting the entire data center ecosystem. The company plans to expand its total data center market share from 13% last year to 20% of a projected $94 billion market by 2028. This represents a clear path toward nearly $19 billion in annual data center revenue, which would be a potential fivefold increase from its fiscal 2025 results.

This ambitious vision is grounded in a tangible technological advantage. Marvell is a leader in developing next-generation 2-nanometer (2nm) chips. This new platform is designed to deliver 15% higher performance while, crucially, consuming up to 35% less power than the current 3nm technology.

In an industry where data center electricity usage is a primary operational cost and environmental concern, this efficiency is a powerful selling point. This tech edge is how Marvell plans to win over new clients, with a stated goal of expanding its custom AI customer base from four to ten by 2028, systematically de-risking its revenue stream along the way.

Why Marvell Stands Out for Long-Term Investors

For investors navigating the complexities of the AI market, Marvell Technology presents a clear and compelling case. The recent market-wide pressures have pushed its valuation to an attractive level, creating a potential discount relative to its peers.

At the same time, the company has offered a transparent, multi-year roadmap for substantial growth, underpinned by a distinct technological advantage in a market that prioritizes performance and efficiency. It is this rare combination of value and vision that makes Marvell a standout opportunity for those looking to invest in the future of artificial intelligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.