Why Market Indexes Aren't Panicking Today

Key Points

The Dow slipped 0.7% while the Nasdaq edged up 0.2% on Friday.

March inflation hit 3.3%, the fastest annual pace in nearly two years.

Consumer sentiment fell to a record low in April's University of Michigan survey.

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Wall Street ended this volatile week on a quiet note. As of 2 p.m. ET, the leading market indexes remained well within 1% of Thursday's closing scores.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) made the biggest move, sliding 0.5% lower. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shows a 0.3% gain right now, down from a 0.8% jump around 11:30 a.m. ET. In between, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) is down by 0.1% -- effectively a rounding error.

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^IXIC data by YCharts

Big headlines, small moves

Given this morning's dramatic headlines, I'm surprised by the mild market moves.

The March 2026 inflation report landed with a thud. Prices jumped 0.9% in March, with gasoline surging a record 21.2%. Annual inflation hit 3.3%, the fastest pace in nearly two years. Economists still warn that the worst is likely to come as energy costs ripple through supply chains. This report alone would normally inspire some wild market swings.

At the same time, consumer sentiment deteriorated sharply. The University of Michigan's headline index fell to 47.6 in April, a record low. Most survey responses were collected before the April 7 ceasefire, so the sentiment numbers are probably tracking a bit higher at the moment. Even so, consumers are not exactly spending their hearts out.

Speaking of the Iran ceasefire, that deal looks shaky. Iranian negotiators want Israel to back out of Lebanon before engaging in serious talks. Meanwhile, the country aimed missiles at Saudi Arabian oil facilities. And the crucial Strait of Hormuz shipping pipeline has only seen a handful of vessels passing through since the ceasefire, far below the usual daily traffic of at least 125 ships.

But the stock market is largely shrugging at these potentially game-changing headlines. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) is pulling the Nasdaq and S&P 500 indexes higher with a generous weighting and a 5.4% price gain. Broadcom launched an integrated backup and security system for enterprise customers, shaking up the cybersecurity market as a credible large-scale rival.

That's also part of the price-weighted Dow's modestly negative move, as Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) dipped 4.1% on Broadcom's security challenge. Security giants like SentinelOne (NYSE: S) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are dipping 5% or more today.

A wild week ends with a whimper

This week still looks like a win. The Nasdaq gained 4.5% from last Friday's close. The S&P 500 rose 3.6%. The Dow added 3.1%. Markets rallied hard after the ceasefire announcement, betting that the worst was behind us. The optimism lingers despite a plethora of potentially troubling news items on Friday.

This jumpy week is a moment to check your risk tolerance, not your portfolio balance. Geopolitical risk is unpredictable, and nobody really knows what's next. Today's calm is a chance to fine-tune your diversified portfolio, not to chase more of Wednesday's unexpected gains.

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Anders Bylund has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Broadcom, CrowdStrike, Salesforce, and SentinelOne. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.