Why the Market Dipped But Whirlpool (WHR) Gained Today

Whirlpool (WHR) closed the most recent trading day at $58.23, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.08% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.08%.

The stock of maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances has fallen by 36.86% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Whirlpool in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.73, marking a 57.06% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.51 billion, showing a 3.01% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.63 per share and a revenue of $15.33 billion, demonstrating changes of -9.63% and -1.25%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Whirlpool. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.35% lower. Whirlpool presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Whirlpool is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.22.

Also, we should mention that WHR has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Household Appliances industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.73.

The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

