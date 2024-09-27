Why the Market Dipped But Unity Software Inc. (U) Gained Today

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $22.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.12% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

The the stock of company has risen by 34.01% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.43%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.39, showcasing a 316.67% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $427.99 million, showing a 21.36% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.86 per share and revenue of $1.76 billion, indicating changes of -553.66% and -19.5%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.11% higher within the past month. Right now, Unity Software Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.