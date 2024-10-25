Why the Market Dipped But QuickLogic (QUIK) Gained Today

QuickLogic (QUIK) ended the recent trading session at $8.57, demonstrating a +1.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Shares of the maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers witnessed a gain of 6.86% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.05, marking a 138.46% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.2 million, indicating a 37.03% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $24.4 million, which would represent changes of +105.88% and +15.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for QuickLogic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. QuickLogic presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, QuickLogic is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.03. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.51.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 86, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.