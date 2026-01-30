Why the Market Dipped But Medtronic (MDT) Gained Today

In the latest close session, Medtronic (MDT) was up +1.94% at $102.96. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the medical device company had gained 5.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Medtronic in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 17, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.33, marking a 4.32% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.9 billion, indicating a 7.29% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.64 per share and a revenue of $36.04 billion, signifying shifts of +2.73% and +7.46%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Medtronic should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Medtronic is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Medtronic has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.9 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.03.

Meanwhile, MDT's PEG ratio is currently 2.66. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Products industry stood at 1.69 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MDT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medtronic PLC (MDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.