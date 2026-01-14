Why the Market Dipped But Medpace (MEDP) Gained Today

Medpace (MEDP) closed at $616.45 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.32% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1%.

The stock of provider of outsourced clinical development services has risen by 8.89% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.06%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Medpace in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 9, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.18, reflecting a 13.9% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $681.17 million, up 26.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.8 per share and revenue of $2.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.18% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Medpace. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Medpace boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Medpace is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 36.6. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.3.

It is also worth noting that MEDP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

