Why the Market Dipped But Hologic (HOLX) Gained Today

Hologic (HOLX) closed at $68.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.24% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The medical device maker's shares have seen a decrease of 1.76% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hologic will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on November 3, 2025. On that day, Hologic is projected to report earnings of $1.1 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.03 billion, up 4.67% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $4.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.92% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hologic. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% decrease. Hologic is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Hologic currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.96. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.97 of its industry.

It's also important to note that HOLX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Instruments industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.