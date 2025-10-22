Why the Market Dipped But HCI Group (HCI) Gained Today

In the latest close session, HCI Group (HCI) was up +2.06% at $200.98. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.71%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.93%.

The property and casualty insurance holding company's stock has climbed by 8.01% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's loss of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.13%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of HCI Group in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.35, reflecting a 400% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $224.86 million, indicating a 28.26% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

HCI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $17.08 per share and revenue of $891.62 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +130.5% and +18.87%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for HCI Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.64% higher within the past month. HCI Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note HCI Group's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.5, so one might conclude that HCI Group is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

