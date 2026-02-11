Why the Market Dipped But Gold Fields (GFI) Gained Today

Gold Fields (GFI) ended the recent trading session at $57.27, demonstrating a +2.56% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.16%.

Shares of the gold miner witnessed a gain of 12.69% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its gain of 12.13%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Gold Fields in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.2 per share and revenue of $11.42 billion, which would represent changes of +293.94% and +119.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Gold Fields. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.87% higher. Right now, Gold Fields possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Gold Fields currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.92 for its industry.

Meanwhile, GFI's PEG ratio is currently 0.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. GFI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

