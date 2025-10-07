Why the Market Dipped But GE Aerospace (GE) Gained Today

GE Aerospace (GE) closed the most recent trading day at $301.74, moving +1.18% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.38% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.67%.

The stock of industrial conglomerate has risen by 8.03% in the past month, leading the Aerospace sector's gain of 5.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.06%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Aerospace in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 21, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.45, showcasing a 26.09% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.28 billion, up 14.92% from the prior-year quarter.

GE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.87 per share and revenue of $40.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.61% and -4.42%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GE Aerospace. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. GE Aerospace presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GE Aerospace has a Forward P/E ratio of 50.81 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 26.42.

One should further note that GE currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Aerospace - Defense industry stood at 2.29 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

GE Aerospace (GE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.